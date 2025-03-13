Check out these 12 photos from your Chad archives, from the severe storm in January 1976, which caused destruction in its path, to the floods in the summer of 1973, which submerged much of Mansfield town centre under several feet of water.
Remember these weather events?
1. Damage
Assessing damage from the storm in 1976. Photo: Chad
2. Emergency services
Emergency services were extremely busy helping residents whose homes had been damaged by the storm in 1976. Photo: Chad
3. 1976
TV aerials were ripped from rooftops in the town, back before the days of Sky TV! Photo: JPIMedia
4. Storm 1976
Gale force winds ripped the roof off this building. Photo: Chad