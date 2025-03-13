12 photos of extreme weather events in Mansfield in the 1970s

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Mar 2025, 17:47 BST
Due to the unpredictable weather this month, here are some remarkable photos of extreme weather events in Mansfield during the 1970s.

Check out these 12 photos from your Chad archives, from the severe storm in January 1976, which caused destruction in its path, to the floods in the summer of 1973, which submerged much of Mansfield town centre under several feet of water.

Remember these weather events?

Assessing damage from the storm in 1976.

1. Damage

Assessing damage from the storm in 1976. Photo: Chad

Emergency services were extremely busy helping residents whose homes had been damaged by the storm in 1976.

2. Emergency services

Emergency services were extremely busy helping residents whose homes had been damaged by the storm in 1976. Photo: Chad

TV aerials were ripped from rooftops in the town, back before the days of Sky TV!

3. 1976

TV aerials were ripped from rooftops in the town, back before the days of Sky TV! Photo: JPIMedia

Gale force winds ripped the roof off this building.

4. Storm 1976

Gale force winds ripped the roof off this building. Photo: Chad

