12 memorable scenes which take you right back to the heart of Mansfield’s nightlife in the 90s

These kind of pictures never fail to tap away at the memories.

By Katrina Taylor
3 hours ago

They take you back to different times - the music, the people and the fun. It was the days when we went out out – every single weekend. Most of these photos are from the memorable decades of the 1990s and 2000s when nightlife thrived.

Mansfield was the place to go in the nineties. Revellers travelled from miles around to visit some of the town’s iconic venues and they were packed with clubbers all weekend.

Here are a few highlights from three of Mansfield’s popular venues; Limos, The Village and The Palais.

1. The Palais

During the nineties you had to queue for ages to get in everywhere.

Photo: Stewart Nicholson

2. The Yard - Limos

It wasn't really the weekend without Jono Edwards singing from the Yard's bar. "I want your love I want it right now..."

Photo: Jono Edwards

3. Limos

How different do the bars look when they are empty?

Photo: The Humble Art Company

4. Limos

Recognise this? A lot of heart-to-hearts will have happened in here - if these walls could talk...

Photo: The Humble Art Company

