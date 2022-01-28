Have a look through and see how many people and places you recognise.

With galas, dance shows and presentation nights, we are sure you will recognise someone you know.

A note from the Editor:

Thank you to all who support local journalism with a print subscription.

The events of 2020 mean trusted, local journalism is more reliant than ever on your support – we couldn't do it without you.

Please subscribe here https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/ so we can keep campaigning on your behalf. Stay safe.

1. Cricket Warsop Main Working Mens Club Cricket Club from 1990 - did you play? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Presentation Warsop Firemen presentation to the Benevolent Fund Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Birklands School Did you go to Birklands in 1990? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Warsop Deep Sea Angling Club Presentation night for the Deep Sea Angling Club - do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Chad Photo Sales