Did you attend the gala in 1990?

12 fascinating pictures of Warsop in the 90s

Warsop has changed a lot over the years, so we have searched the archives for pictures from 1990, to remind us of the town and its people from 30 years ago.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:10 pm

Have a look through and see how many people and places you recognise.

With galas, dance shows and presentation nights, we are sure you will recognise someone you know.

1. Cricket

Warsop Main Working Mens Club Cricket Club from 1990 - did you play?

Photo: Chad

2. Presentation

Warsop Firemen presentation to the Benevolent Fund

Photo: Chad

3. Birklands School

Did you go to Birklands in 1990?

Photo: Chad

4. Warsop Deep Sea Angling Club

Presentation night for the Deep Sea Angling Club - do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Photo: Chad

