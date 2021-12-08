Check out this gallery of Outram Street over the years
12 fascinating photos of Sutton's Outram Street from the 60s, 70s and 80s

Sutton-in-Ashfield has changed a huge amount over the decades – one street especially which has suffered in recent years is Outram Street.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:27 pm

We are taking a look back at what was once a hive of activity for shoppers, to see how much it has changed since the sixties, seventies and eighties.

Have a look through this gallery and see if you can spot your favourite shop from years gone by, and how the street has changed.

1. 1968

Outram Street, taken in 1968 - how different does it look?

Photo: Chad

2. 1982

Do you remember these Outram Street shops from the eighties?

Photo: Chad

3. 1870

Tenter Lane 1870. The cottages stood on the site of the Coop Building, now Wilkinson's. The street was renamed Outram Street after landowner Mr T Outram.

Photo: Chad

4. Outram Street-Portland Square

Sutton Outram Street-Portland Square

Photo: Chad

