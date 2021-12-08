12 fascinating photos of Sutton's Outram Street from the 60s, 70s and 80s

We are taking a look back at what was once a hive of activity for shoppers, to see how much it has changed since the sixties, seventies and eighties.

Have a look through this gallery and see if you can spot your favourite shop from years gone by, and how the street has changed.

1. 1968 Outram Street, taken in 1968 - how different does it look? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. 1982 Do you remember these Outram Street shops from the eighties? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. 1870 Tenter Lane 1870. The cottages stood on the site of the Coop Building, now Wilkinson's. The street was renamed Outram Street after landowner Mr T Outram. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Outram Street-Portland Square Sutton Outram Street-Portland Square Photo: Chad Photo Sales