From scout groups to bowling clubs, we are showcasing Shirebrook’s events and clubs from more than 30 years ago.

Have a look through and see if you can recognise anyone.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Shirebrook Quarry Protest Do you remember the protest against the quarry? Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales

2. Charity Football Match Did you take part in this charity football match? Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales

3. 'Parade of Kings' Shirebrook Church's 'Parade of Kings' in 1990 - do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales

4. Cage Bird Club Presentation 1990's Cage Bird Club Presentation Photo: Mansfield Chad Photo Sales