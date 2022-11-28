School play time - can you spot any familiar faces?

We are heading back to the Seventies to a feature on Mansfield schools and have unearthed some fantastic photographs.

In 1976, our Chad photographer visited a number of schools in the area and captured this series of fly-on-the-wall photos.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1 . Brunts School 1976 was the year that Brunts went from a Grammar school to a Comprehensive. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2 . Queen Elizabeths Girls School Did you go to QEGS in 1976? Recognise any of these faces? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3 . 1976 Mansfield former Brunts School Check out our gallery and see who you can spot Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4 . Queen Elizabeths Boys School Taking you back to science lessons in 1976 - did you go to QEBS? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales