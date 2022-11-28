News you can trust since 1952
School play time - can you spot any familiar faces?

We're taking you back to the 70s with these retro Mansfield school pictures

We are heading back to the Seventies to a feature on Mansfield schools and have unearthed some fantastic photographs.

By Katrina Taylor
4 minutes ago

In 1976, our Chad photographer visited a number of schools in the area and captured this series of fly-on-the-wall photos.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Brunts School

1976 was the year that Brunts went from a Grammar school to a Comprehensive.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Queen Elizabeths Girls School

Did you go to QEGS in 1976? Recognise any of these faces?

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1976 Mansfield former Brunts School

Check out our gallery and see who you can spot

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Queen Elizabeths Boys School

Taking you back to science lessons in 1976 - did you go to QEBS?

Photo: JPIMedia

