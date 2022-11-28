We're taking you back to the 70s with these retro Mansfield school pictures
We are heading back to the Seventies to a feature on Mansfield schools and have unearthed some fantastic photographs.
In 1976, our Chad photographer visited a number of schools in the area and captured this series of fly-on-the-wall photos.
Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
