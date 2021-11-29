WATCH: Rare video footage of Clipstone Colliery's miners families' annual outing

Clipstone Colliery opened in 1922 until 2003, employing thousands of miners from around Nottinghamshire during its eight decades of operation.

In 1967, passenger trains arrived at Clipstone Colliery railway sidings for the first time since World War One.

In this archive footage, courtesy of Clipstone Colliery Regeneration Group, we see 54-year-old footage showing 440 children and 390 adults travel by train from Clipstone on the annual colliery outing to Cleethorpes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

440 children and 390 adults travel by train from Clipstone on the annual Colliery outing to Cleethorpes

The outings were an important chance each year for miners to spend time with their families after long, gruelling weeks at work.

This archive material was originally captured by members of the Clipstone Colliery Cine Club and later transferred to video – offering a rare glimpse into a bygone age.

Watch the video and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Passenger trains arrived at Clipstone Colliery Railway Sidings for the first time since World War One

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.