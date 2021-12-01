Urban explorer's stunning photos reveal dereliction of long-abandoned South Normanton dairy farm

Urban explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces has documented Commonside Farm, ‘a dilapidated dairy farm’, off Red Lane, which has been ‘looted and vandalised’ since the farmer retired in 2007.

Sharing the images on their Facebook page, the explorer said: “It dates back to the 1930s, and was owned by the Brooks Family.

“The site had two large barns and stables for other livestock present on the farm, as well as an attached two-storey residential property and a small cottage.

“After farmer Colin Brooks retired in 2007, the farm was sold to GH By-Products, but the company never found a use for the farm and the site was quickly looted and vandalised, falling into a state of disrepair.

"The farm has seen numerous fires, exposing it to weather damage. One of the floors has collapsed, taking out part of an exterior wall on its way down.”

Describing their visit, the explorer said: “What an absolute wreck of a place. After spotting it on Google maps, I decided to plan in a explore of Commonside Farm to see if it had any interesting features to document.

“Unfortunately, besides total carnage, it didn't really have much to offer. It was sad to see some of the old decor, wallpaper and tiles still just about clinging to the crumbling walls. Besides that, there isn't too much else to report/”

1. Representatives by appointment Urban explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces at the entrance to Commonside Farm. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2. Fireplace A brick fireplace remains inside. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3. Mess The farm has been empty for more than a decade. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4. Fire damage The building appears to have been damaged by fire. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales