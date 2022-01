1982 saw the Falklands War, the Queen’s Pearl Jubilee, high unemployment and the birth of Prince William.

For people in Mansfield, 1982 saw lots of charity events, pay disputes and sporting events.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Laundry Did you work at Mansfield Co-op Laundry on Milton Street in 1982? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Mansfield Rugby Club Did you play for Mansfield Rugby Club in the early eighties? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Mansfield TA Mansfield TA's sponsored walk. Walkers are pictured with Council Chairman Reg Strauther Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town v Torquay Mansfield Town's game against Torquay on 17th December 1982 had just 1,293 fans turn up, the club's lowest ever league attendance at the time. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales