From the seventies through to the noughties, there are some fantastic costumes featured here, with many of you at charity events, Halloween parties and fundraisers over the years.

Have a look through these thirteen fantastic Halloween photo memories from the Ashfield area and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 2008 Sam Hynd cuts the cake to launch Sutton's Asda's 30th anniversary celebrations last in 2008 which included a staff fancy dress to coincide with Halloween. Duty manager Mark Macaulay is also pictured. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

2. 2011 Sutton's Idlewells Centre celebrated its 40th Anniversary in 2011 and staff at Specsavers in the centre held a Halloween event to raise funds for The John Eastwood Hospice. The Halloween Monster Ball had Guess the Weight of the Pumpkin, colouring competition and a fancy dress competition for the staff. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

3. 2006 Holly Farbrother 2, Shauna Bailey 3, and Kira Morning 4 making spider cakes at at the Hucknall Day Nursery Halloween Fancy dress in 2006 Photo: Angela Ward Photo Sales

4. 2010 Residents at Kirkby's Manor Care Home held a Halloween Tea Party in 2010, pictured are residents and staff at the start of the event. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales