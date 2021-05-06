1985 and Kirkby's Richard Roberts knitwear factory.1985 and Kirkby's Richard Roberts knitwear factory.
These cracking snaps conjure up some lovely memories of life in the factories around Mansfield and Ashfield from the 60 to the noughties

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th May 2021, 13:57 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 09:33 BST
Manfuacturing has always been a large part of Mansfield and Ashfield’s heritage, and this gallery heads back through the years to bring you some great memories of life in the factory.

From Mansfield’s Metal Box to Kirkby’s Meridian, Remploy to Synseal, the area has had a huge number of factories employing thousands of workers over the years.

We are heading back to charity days, VIP visits and stepping inside the factories of yesteryear.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Mansfield Museum Metal Box Memory Day from 2010. Alan Atkins and Les Needham chat about their time at the factory

1. 2010

Mansfield Museum Metal Box Memory Day from 2010. Alan Atkins and Les Needham chat about their time at the factory Photo: Roger Grayson

Sir Andrew Buchanan gets a tour around the factory floor at Romo Ltd Kirkby as they were awarded the Queens award in 2008 for International Industry. Pictured on the left is Gary Bates Operations Director far right Jonathan Mould CEO

2. 2008

Sir Andrew Buchanan gets a tour around the factory floor at Romo Ltd Kirkby as they were awarded the Queens award in 2008 for International Industry. Pictured on the left is Gary Bates Operations Director far right Jonathan Mould CEO Photo: Angela Ward

Ashfield MP Geoff Hoon, centre, visited R&D Engineering in Sutton on Friday to officially open the new factory. Mr Hoon is pictured during a tour of the premises with Managing Director Alan Tolley, left and Jeff Moore, right of EMDA.

3. 2007

Ashfield MP Geoff Hoon, centre, visited R&D Engineering in Sutton on Friday to officially open the new factory. Mr Hoon is pictured during a tour of the premises with Managing Director Alan Tolley, left and Jeff Moore, right of EMDA. Photo: jane.hilton

Mansfield Executive Mayor Tony Egginton, left, pictured with Crown Speciality Packaging UK's Operations Director David Harrison at the opening of the company's new factory on Crown Farm Way.

4. 2010

Mansfield Executive Mayor Tony Egginton, left, pictured with Crown Speciality Packaging UK's Operations Director David Harrison at the opening of the company's new factory on Crown Farm Way. Photo: Roger Grayson

