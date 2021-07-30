Thousands turned up for the protests
Ten nostalgic pictures of the Mansfield miners wives demonstrations of 1984

Mansfield and Ashfield have a proud mining heritage, and the strikes and protests of the eighties were a huge story at the time.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:26 pm

Women were essential to mining communities and an integral part of the industry – maintaining the offices, canteens and medical centres.

They also engaged in social activities and played a huge role in times of strife and hardship, including taking part in demonstrations about working conditions or pit closure proposals.

We are heading back to 1984 to the mass demonstration which took place in Nottinghamshire

Have a look through this gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Protests

The protests in 1984 took place throughout the town.

Photo: Chad

2. Police

Police officers patrolled to ensure the protests remained peaceful

Photo: Chad

3. All smiles

Not only were they miners’ wives, daughters and mothers, but they were an integral part of the industrial eco-system – maintaining the offices, canteens and medical centres.

Photo: Chad

4. Peaceful protests

The protests made their way through Nottinghamshire's streets.

Photo: Chad

