Ten nostalgic pictures of the Mansfield miners wives demonstrations of 1984

Women were essential to mining communities and an integral part of the industry – maintaining the offices, canteens and medical centres.

They also engaged in social activities and played a huge role in times of strife and hardship, including taking part in demonstrations about working conditions or pit closure proposals.

We are heading back to 1984 to the mass demonstration which took place in Nottinghamshire

Have a look through this gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this retro feature on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Protests The protests in 1984 took place throughout the town. Photo: Chad Buy photo

2. Police Police officers patrolled to ensure the protests remained peaceful Photo: Chad Buy photo

3. All smiles Not only were they miners’ wives, daughters and mothers, but they were an integral part of the industrial eco-system – maintaining the offices, canteens and medical centres. Photo: Chad Buy photo

4. Peaceful protests The protests made their way through Nottinghamshire's streets. Photo: Chad Buy photo