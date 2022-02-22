The club was founded in July 1952 by Vic Allgood, who was manager of the Empire Cinema in Mansfield at the time, and ran for several decades with hundreds of members.

He became known to all the children as Uncle Vic, until he retired from the role due to ill-health.

Have a look through these images and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.

Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions

1. Presentation Were you a member? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Pet show Who remembers the pet shows? Did you ever win? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Smile! Do you recognise any of the members pictured here? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Daytrip Members went on days out to various locations Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales