Ten great photo memories of Mansfield's CHADS Club

We are taking a trip down memory lane to CHADS Club, the children’s club for boys and girls which ran from the fifties onwards.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 4:46 pm

The club was founded in July 1952 by Vic Allgood, who was manager of the Empire Cinema in Mansfield at the time, and ran for several decades with hundreds of members.

He became known to all the children as Uncle Vic, until he retired from the role due to ill-health.

Have a look through these images and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Presentation

Were you a member?

2. Pet show

Who remembers the pet shows? Did you ever win?

3. Smile!

Do you recognise any of the members pictured here?

4. Daytrip

Members went on days out to various locations

