Portland College's bonfire and firework display was enjoyed by hundreds of residents

Ten great photo memories of Mansfield bonfire and firework events in 2006

We are winding back the clock by fifteen years and looking back at Portland College’s popular bonfire display from 2006.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 4:30 pm

With a huge bonfire, impressive fireworks displays and funfair rides for all ages, the event was attended by hundreds of people each year.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces from 2006.

1. Bonfire

Miss Mansfield was in attendance to help light the bonfire

Photo: jane.hilton

2. All smiles

Pictured are Jessica Wooff aged 13 of Mansfield and her sister Geri aged 7.

Photo: jane.hilton

3. Awestruck

Josephine Taylor aged 11 months of Mansfield Woodhouse watched the display with her family.

Photo: jane.hilton

4. Ring the bell

Pictured are Lucy Hitchcock aged 4 and Aimee Brudzinska aged 1 both from Mansfield.

Photo: jane.hilton

