Ten great photo memories of Mansfield bonfire and firework events in 2006

With a huge bonfire, impressive fireworks displays and funfair rides for all ages, the event was attended by hundreds of people each year.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces from 2006.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this retro feature on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Bonfire Miss Mansfield was in attendance to help light the bonfire Photo: jane.hilton Photo Sales

2. All smiles Pictured are Jessica Wooff aged 13 of Mansfield and her sister Geri aged 7. Photo: jane.hilton Photo Sales

3. Awestruck Josephine Taylor aged 11 months of Mansfield Woodhouse watched the display with her family. Photo: jane.hilton Photo Sales

4. Ring the bell Pictured are Lucy Hitchcock aged 4 and Aimee Brudzinska aged 1 both from Mansfield. Photo: jane.hilton Photo Sales