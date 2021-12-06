Ten fascinating historical pictures of Mansfield's Ratcliffe Gate and Rock Hill

An extremely busy road in Mansfield, Ratcliffe Gate has changed immensely over the years – however, as you move up to Rock Hill, the changes over the decades are even more startling.

Rock Hill is home to the incredible rock houses, which were occupied by ‘cave dwellers’ for many years however, after a recent landslide, what remains now is a mass of shrubbery and mud.

Take a look through this gallery and see if it brings back some memories of the road from years gone by.

1. 1969 Do you remember Ratcliffe Gate in the sixties? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. 1971 Do you remember the demolition of Ratcliffe Gate Bridge in 1971? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. Rock Hill Rock Hill, pictured here in 1980 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. 1968 Do you remember it looking like this in the sixties? Photo: Chad Photo Sales