Ten fascinating historical pictures of Mansfield's Ratcliffe Gate and Rock Hill

An extremely busy road in Mansfield, Ratcliffe Gate has changed immensely over the years – however, as you move up to Rock Hill, the changes over the decades are even more startling.
Rock Hill is home to the incredible rock houses, which were occupied by ‘cave dwellers’ for many years however, after a recent landslide, what remains now is a mass of shrubbery and mud.
Take a look through this gallery and see if it brings back some memories of the road from years gone by.
