Ten fascinating historical pictures of Mansfield's Ratcliffe Gate and Rock Hill

Continuing on with our town centre focus, our next retro gallery is Ratcliffe Gate and Rock Hill in Mansfield.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 6th December 2021, 4:36 pm

An extremely busy road in Mansfield, Ratcliffe Gate has changed immensely over the years – however, as you move up to Rock Hill, the changes over the decades are even more startling.

Rock Hill is home to the incredible rock houses, which were occupied by ‘cave dwellers’ for many years however, after a recent landslide, what remains now is a mass of shrubbery and mud.

Take a look through this gallery and see if it brings back some memories of the road from years gone by.

1. 1969

Do you remember Ratcliffe Gate in the sixties?

Photo: Chad

2. 1971

Do you remember the demolition of Ratcliffe Gate Bridge in 1971?

Photo: Chad

3. Rock Hill

Rock Hill, pictured here in 1980

Photo: Chad

4. 1968

Do you remember it looking like this in the sixties?

Photo: Chad

