We are heading back to 1971 with our latest retro gallery.

Ten fantastic retro photos of Shirebrook in 1971

We are turning back the clock by 50 years to 1971 to see what life was like in Shirebrook.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 5:24 pm

With retiring pit ponies, parades and school performances, this gallery takes us back to the era of the Space Hopper, the Ford Cortina and Raleigh Chopper bikes.

Have a look through to see who you can spot as we take another trip down memory lane.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this retro feature on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. Shirebrook Colliery

Shirebrook Colliery Cricket Club presentation from 1971 - recognise any of the players?

Photo: Chad

Buy photo

2. Shirebrook St John Ambulance Brigade

Parade time for Shirebrook St John Ambulance Brigade - can you spot any familiar faces?

Photo: Chad

Buy photo

3. Rats

Who remembers the rat problem in the 70s?

Photo: Chad

Buy photo

4. Shirebrook Comprehensive

Shirebrook Comprehensive School's 1971 performance of 'Calamity Jane'. Do you recognise any of the performers?

Photo: Chad

Buy photo
ShirebrookChad
Next Page
Page 1 of 3