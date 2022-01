In 1976, our Chad photographer visited a number of schools in the area and captured this series of fly-on-the-wall photos.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Queen Elizabeths Boys School Taking you back to science lessons in 1976 - did you go to QEBS? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 1976 Mansfield Queen Elizabeths Girls School Queen Elizabeths Girls School pupils during a pottery lesson in 1976 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. St Peters School play time - can you spot any familiar faces? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Cumberlands School Were you a pupil at Cumberlands in the seventies? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales