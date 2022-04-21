Take a trip into the past as great local history fair returns to Mansfield

Returning as a live, in-person event once again after going totally digital during lockdown, the popular event is back for its ninth year.

This year’s installment will take place at Mansfield Central Library, on Sunday, May 15, from 11am to 3pm, and promises to be a free fun day out for all the family.

Pop along to explore local history displays, find out about family history, browse the books for sale and celebrate Nottinghamshire by getting hands-on with heritage.

Step back in time at this year's Great Nottinghamshire Local History Fair.

The Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir will also be singing in the auditorium at 1pm as part of the event and the new library café will be open for refreshments throughout the day.

There’s no need to book, just turn up and join in.

The event has been organised by Inspire, which delivers libraries and a range of cultural and learning services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council.