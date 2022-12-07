News you can trust since 1952
Miners during the strikes in 1984
Miners during the strikes in 1984

Take a look at these 18 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield Colliery from the 60s to the 80s

We are heading back to the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties in our latest retro gallery, of Mansfield Colliery, or ‘Crownie’ as it was known.

By Katrina Taylor
2 hours ago

Showcasing the colliery itself, events, fundraisers and the popular Welfare, these images should bring back some fond memories of the former pit, which closed its doors in March 1988.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1974

Visitors to Mansfield Colliery's open day in 1974

2. 1980

Mansfield Colliery's football team pictured in 1980

3. 1981

Geoff Piggin and Lol Foster presented with a US flag at Mansfield Colliery Welfare in November 1981

4. 1988.

The last shift.

