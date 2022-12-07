Take a look at these 18 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield Colliery from the 60s to the 80s
We are heading back to the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties in our latest retro gallery, of Mansfield Colliery, or ‘Crownie’ as it was known.
Showcasing the colliery itself, events, fundraisers and the popular Welfare, these images should bring back some fond memories of the former pit, which closed its doors in March 1988.
Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
