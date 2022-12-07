We are heading back to the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties in our latest retro gallery, of Mansfield Colliery, or ‘Crownie’ as it was known.

Showcasing the colliery itself, events, fundraisers and the popular Welfare, these images should bring back some fond memories of the former pit, which closed its doors in March 1988.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1974 Visitors to Mansfield Colliery's open day in 1974 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 1980 Mansfield Colliery's football team pictured in 1980 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1981 Geoff Piggin and Lol Foster presented with a US flag at Mansfield Colliery Welfare in November 1981 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 1988. The last shift. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales