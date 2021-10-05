The Ashfield Show was the highlight of the calendar
Sixteen great memories of the Ashfield Show in the noughties

The Ashfield Show was the highlight of the summer calendar for many years, attracting bumper crowds each year.

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:30 am

Thousands of families from miles around would flock to the summer spectacular ever year to enjoy the free show – which had something for everyone.

It had musical performances, fairground rides, horticultural displays and hundreds of stalls on offer at the sprawling Sutton Lawn, come rain or shine.

We are heading back to 2006 with this gallery, showcasing the events and performers who wowed the crowds.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Gymnastics

The DAKO Flying Angels gymnastic display team.

2. Hot Air Balloon

A hot air balloon lifted off from the main arena to round off Ashfield Show 2006.

3. Afro Beats

Afro Beats were the first group to hit the Music Stage at the Ashfield Show in 2006

4. Winners

Ashfield Rugby Club members won this years tug-of-war against the Army at the Ashfield Show in 2006

