It was then bought by Derbyshire Council for £2.5 million in 1986, and sold to Grenada, which reopened the park under the name ‘The American Adventure’ in June 1987.

The American Adventure was hugely popular in its heyday and new rides were introduced over the years to keep up with the times. Unfortunately the announcement came in 2007 that the park would not be reopening that year, and the rides were sold off to various amusement parks and attractions around the world.