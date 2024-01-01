There’s nothing like the Euros and World Cup to bring the nation together.

Football fans, patriots and those looking to enjoy a big national occasion cram into pubs, bars and clubs across the nation to cheer on the boys.

Here we have dipped into our archives to look back at how supporters in Mansfield cheered on the Three Lions in previous competitions.

Our gallery features a variety of pictures from 2002 to 2010 – so have a look through to see if you can spot any familiar faces

Get the latest sports news here and retro content here.

1 . 2010 Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's opening game in the 2010 World Cup. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

2 . 2010 Family and friends of the late Jason Lee (Jay), formerly of Skegby, who sadly died from from testicular cancer aged 21 in September 2009, gather at The Swan in Mansfield in his memory during the 2010 World Cup. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

3 . 2010 Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's first match in the 2010 World Cup. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales

4 . 2006 England fans celebrate in the sun as they watch England's opening game of the 2006 World Cup at The Swan. Photo: Tony Stocks Photo Sales