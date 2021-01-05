It features pictures from past Mansfield music and drama festivals as well as a few snaps of local hairdressers and beauty salons getting busy.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know – or maybe even a younger you.

We’ve got plenty more local retro content for you to enjoy over on our website.

1 . 2010 Mansfield Music and Drama Festival in 2010. Pictured here are Olivia and Adrian Jones. Photo: Anne Shelley Photo Sales

2 . 1968 Mansfield St Johns School Music and Drama Festival group from 1968 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . 2007 Mansfield Music & Drama Festival at the Crescent Centre in 2007 picture shows winners of the vocal trio Rebecca Place, Sarah Carlin,Emily Revill Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4 . 2007 Mansfield Music & Drama Festival at the Crescent Centre in 2007 picture shows Nicola Vardy and Bryony Houldsworth. Photo: Chad Photo Sales