Roaring on the boys - 22 eye-catching pictures of England fans cheering on the boys around Mansfield

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Jan 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2024, 14:58 BST
There’s nothing like the Euros to bring the nation together.

The latest installment of the Euros is just days away from kicking off in Germany.

And the feast of football is guaranteed to see football fans, patriots and those looking to enjoy a big national occasion cram into pubs, bars and clubs across the nation to cheer on the boys.

Here we have dipped into our archives to look back at how supporters in Mansfield cheered on the Three Lions in previous competitions.

Our gallery features a variety of pictures from 2002 to 2010 – so have a look through to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's opening game in the 2010 World Cup.

1. 2010

Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's opening game in the 2010 World Cup. Photo: Jane Hilton

Family and friends of the late Jason Lee (Jay), formerly of Skegby, who sadly died from from testicular cancer aged 21 in September 2009, gather at The Swan in Mansfield in his memory during the 2010 World Cup.

2. 2010

Family and friends of the late Jason Lee (Jay), formerly of Skegby, who sadly died from from testicular cancer aged 21 in September 2009, gather at The Swan in Mansfield in his memory during the 2010 World Cup. Photo: Jane Hilton

Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's first match in the 2010 World Cup.

3. 2010

Mansfield Town staff and fans watch England's first match in the 2010 World Cup. Photo: Jane Hilton

England fans celebrate in the sun as they watch England's opening game of the 2006 World Cup at The Swan.

4. 2006

England fans celebrate in the sun as they watch England's opening game of the 2006 World Cup at The Swan. Photo: Tony Stocks

