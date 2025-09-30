Revival project for historic Hermitage Mill site back on table -- latest Mansfield plans

A scheme to bring back to life the historic Hermitage Mill site in Mansfield, complete with attractive, new homes, is back on the table.

The original proposal was submitted back in March by housebuilder Walker Homes, of Tuxford, which specialises in homes for the retired.

Now the plan has been fully validated by Mansfield District Council, with the initial number of homes rising from 21 to 31 on the 2.5-acre site.

“The vision for the site is to provide a high-quality, new residential/retirement quarter within Mansfield,” says Walker Homes’s agent, Jackson Design Associates.

How the Hermitage Mill building in Mansfield looked before the fire of 2022.

"It would respect the site’s industrial heritage and deliver positive environmental improvements.”

The five-storey mill, built in 1872, was a symbol of the town’s industrial heritage until it was hit by an arson attack in March 2022.

Large sections of the grade II listed Hermitage Lane building, which was originally a water-powered textile mill, had to be subsequently demolished.

After the derelict site was put up for sale, it was acquired by Walker Homes, who swiftly submitted a planning application to “clear the remnants of structures to make the site safe for development”.

Fire rages at the Hermitage Mill building after the arson attack of March, 2022.

In the meantime, the site’s adjoining nature reserve, complete with mill pond, had to be closed to the public for health and safety reasons.

Once the clearance work was completed, Walker unveiled their housing scheme, which now comprises 23 houses and eight one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments.

The houses would range from six two-bedroom terraces and nine three-bed semi-detached properties to six larger, four-bed houses fronting the mill pond to create a lakeside setting. There would be 55 car-parking spaces and 44 cycle bays.

A detailed 54-page planning statement has been submitted to the council by Jackson Design Associates, an architecture and design company based at the Sherwood Energy Village business park in Ollerton.

The Hermitage Mill building is a burnt-out shell after the 2022 fire.

The site is bound by the Robin Hood railway line to the north, Hermitage Lane to the east, the River Maun to the south and the mill pond to the west.

At the time of the fire, the Hermitage Mill building had been closed for 14 years, having been latterly used by a hosiery production company and then as a builders’ warehouse.

Numerous schemes to breathe new life into it fell by the wayside, including one, months before the blaze, to convert it into a 70-bedroom care home, alongside new houses.

The council’s planning officers have now set a deadline date of Christmas Eve (Wednesday, December 24) for a decision or recommendation on this latest proposal.

How part of the new Hermitage Mill development is expected to look (PHOTO BY: Walker Homes)

They have received a vast number of drawings, statements, surveys and comments from various sources, all of which can be viewed on the Mansfield Council website.

