PHOTOS: The launch of Clipstone's oral history project is the 'talk' of the town

The event launch featured insightful discussions on the project, including nearly 40 hours of collected oral histories, compelling oral history clips, and interactive displays.

This free-to-enter exhibit is located at Clipstone Welfare on Mansfield Road.

It is open from 11am to 2pm each day and aims to celebrate 100 years of Clipstone with archives from the community.

These oral histories will be submitted to EMOHA at Leicester University later this month.

If readers are unable to attend the exhibition, they can check out the oral histories online at www.youtube.com/@ClipstoneCommunityHistory

The project runs until August 30.

The opening night at Clipstone Welfare was well-attended.

The exhibition, organised by the Clipstone Community History Project, commemorates 100 years of the community.

Residents gathered at Clipstone Welfare to reminisce about life in the village.

The oral histories include insights from the community, such as colliery workers and families, along with free activities and interactive exhibitions.