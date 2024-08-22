PHOTOS: The launch of Clipstone's oral history project is the 'talk' of the town

The event launch featured insightful discussions on the project, including nearly 40 hours of collected oral histories, compelling oral history clips, and interactive displays.
It is open from 11am to 2pm each day and aims to celebrate 100 years of Clipstone with archives from the community.
These oral histories will be submitted to EMOHA at Leicester University later this month.
If readers are unable to attend the exhibition, they can check out the oral histories online at www.youtube.com/@ClipstoneCommunityHistory
The project runs until August 30.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.