News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
A look inside Bath Mill, which stands on the banks of the River Maun.A look inside Bath Mill, which stands on the banks of the River Maun.
A look inside Bath Mill, which stands on the banks of the River Maun.

Photos of six abandoned or derelict places in and around Mansfield including old shops, mills and halls

Abandoned places hold the key to so much forgotten history.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 26th May 2023, 19:50 BST

An urban explorer, who documents his explorations of abandoned sites under the name Lost Places and Forgotten Faces, has visited disused schools, mills, houses, farms, libraries and fairgrounds across the country – including the old Bath Mill in Mansfield.

Your Chad photographer Brian Eyre also explored the former Beales department store in Queen Street this year.

Other interesting run-down places nearby include the likes of the once-grand Annesley Hall and Bulwell Hall.

Here are some photos of the sites...

The mill – also known as Goldie’s Mill – was a water-powered textile mill, originally built in 1792, on the banks of the River Maun. However, it closed in 1984 and, despite being listed as a Grade II-building two years later, it has remained derelict and fallen into disrepair.

1. Bath Mill

The mill – also known as Goldie’s Mill – was a water-powered textile mill, originally built in 1792, on the banks of the River Maun. However, it closed in 1984 and, despite being listed as a Grade II-building two years later, it has remained derelict and fallen into disrepair. Photo: m

Photo Sales
Plans have been unveiled to restore the mill to residential use, with two cottages, a flat and maisonette.

2. Hope

Plans have been unveiled to restore the mill to residential use, with two cottages, a flat and maisonette. Photo: m

Photo Sales
Former Mansfield department store Beales has stood empty for more than three years.

3. Beales

Former Mansfield department store Beales has stood empty for more than three years. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
The former Radley concession area inside Beales on Queen Street, Mansfield.

4. Emptiness

The former Radley concession area inside Beales on Queen Street, Mansfield. Photo: m

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:MansfieldChad