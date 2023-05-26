Photos of six abandoned or derelict places in and around Mansfield including old shops, mills and halls
Abandoned places hold the key to so much forgotten history.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 26th May 2023, 19:50 BST
An urban explorer, who documents his explorations of abandoned sites under the name Lost Places and Forgotten Faces, has visited disused schools, mills, houses, farms, libraries and fairgrounds across the country – including the old Bath Mill in Mansfield.
Your Chad photographer Brian Eyre also explored the former Beales department store in Queen Street this year.
Other interesting run-down places nearby include the likes of the once-grand Annesley Hall and Bulwell Hall.
Here are some photos of the sites...
Page 1 of 3