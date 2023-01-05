News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Music and Drama Festival in 2010. Pictured here are Olivia and Adrian Jones.
Photos: Can you spot yourself in these Mansfield music and drama festival memories?

With the return of Mansfield's music and drama festival this March, we are looking back at festivals of the past in this retro gallery.

By Katrina Taylor
2 hours ago

Mansfield music and drama festival is pleased to announce that the ‘competitive festival’ will take place in March 2023.

The festival has run since 1923 with everything from amateur dramatics to poetry recitals, instrumental performances and full days celebrating some of the region’s top choirs and orchestras.

Have a look through our gallery of pictures from the sixties through to the noughties and see who you can spot.

1. 1968

Mansfield St Johns School Music and Drama Festival group from 1968

Photo: Chad

2. 2007

Mansfield Music & Drama Festival at the Crescent Centre in 2007 picture shows winners of the vocal trio Rebecca Place, Sarah Carlin,Emily Revill

Photo: Chad

3. 2007

Mansfield Music & Drama Festival at the Crescent Centre in 2007 picture shows Nicola Vardy and Bryony Houldsworth.

Photo: Chad

4. 1971

Mansfield King Edward School at the Music and Drama Festival. Can you spot any familiar faces from 1971?

Photo: Chad

