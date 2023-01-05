Photos: Can you spot yourself in these Mansfield music and drama festival memories?
With the return of Mansfield's music and drama festival this March, we are looking back at festivals of the past in this retro gallery.
By Katrina Taylor
Mansfield music and drama festival is pleased to announce that the ‘competitive festival’ will take place in March 2023.
The festival has run since 1923 with everything from amateur dramatics to poetry recitals, instrumental performances and full days celebrating some of the region’s top choirs and orchestras.
Have a look through our gallery of pictures from the sixties through to the noughties and see who you can spot.
