With the return of Mansfield's music and drama festival this March, we are looking back at festivals of the past in this retro gallery.

Mansfield music and drama festival is pleased to announce that the ‘competitive festival’ will take place in March 2023.

The festival has run since 1923 with everything from amateur dramatics to poetry recitals, instrumental performances and full days celebrating some of the region’s top choirs and orchestras.

Have a look through our gallery of pictures from the sixties through to the noughties and see who you can spot.

1. 1968 Mansfield St Johns School Music and Drama Festival group from 1968 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. 2007 Mansfield Music & Drama Festival at the Crescent Centre in 2007 picture shows winners of the vocal trio Rebecca Place, Sarah Carlin,Emily Revill Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. 2007 Mansfield Music & Drama Festival at the Crescent Centre in 2007 picture shows Nicola Vardy and Bryony Houldsworth. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. 1971 Mansfield King Edward School at the Music and Drama Festival. Can you spot any familiar faces from 1971? Photo: Chad Photo Sales