There are various abandoned and derelict sites throughout the area, and here is a photographic overview of some of them
Chad photographer Brian Eyre also explored the former Beales department store in Queen Street in 2023.
1. Metal Box clock tower
The clock tower, a familiar sight for those living in or passing through Mansfield, belonged to the old Metal Box factory in Rock Valley which was demolished in 2011. Photo: Google Maps
2. Abandoned buildings
A look inside Bath Mill, on the banks of the River Maun. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
3. Bath Mill
The mill – also known as Goldie’s Mill – was a water-powered textile mill, originally built in 1792, on the banks of the River Maun. However, it closed in 1984 and, despite being listed as a Grade II-building two years later, it has remained derelict and fallen into disrepair. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
4. Hope
A photo of remnants of the former mill. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces