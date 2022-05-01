Mansfield Woodhouse nursery youngsters enjoy library visit

Staff at Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse, based on Welbeck Road, took their youngsters on the trip to Mansfield Woodhouse Library on nearby Church Street, as they were ‘keen to let the children learn how to use the library service’ following the launch of a new topic on new life and life cycles.

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “Some of the children had not ever visited a library, due to Covid, but they thoroughly enjoyed their visit.

“The children were so pleased to explore the variety of books and find some that relate to our current topic.

Cherubs youngsters show off some of the books they found.

“We are teaching the children how to access the service and will be attending some of their rhyming sessions too.

“We nurture and promote the love of books and reading in our nursery.”

A youngster discovers Peppa Pig at the library.