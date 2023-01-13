News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Did you work at the Brewery in the eighties? Check out this gallery for some familiar faces
Did you work at the Brewery in the eighties? Check out this gallery for some familiar faces

Mansfield Retro: 21 amazing photo memories of Mansfield Brewery from 40 years ago

We are heading back to 1983 when our photographer spent a day photographing the famous Mansfield Brewery in action

By Katrina Taylor
4 minutes ago

We are winding back the clock 40 years to Mansfield Brewery, one of the town’s biggest employers in the eighties.

Our Chad photographer spent a day behind the scenes, photographing the hundreds of employees at work in both the busy offices and in the brewery itself.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. The Office

Did you work in the offices in the early eighties?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. 1983

Did you work there in the early eighties?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. 1983

A busy day in the office - recognise any of the employees?

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Scientific

Brewing is a precise science

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Chad