Mansfield Retro: 21 amazing photo memories of Mansfield Brewery from 40 years ago
We are heading back to 1983 when our photographer spent a day photographing the famous Mansfield Brewery in action
We are winding back the clock 40 years to Mansfield Brewery, one of the town’s biggest employers in the eighties.
Our Chad photographer spent a day behind the scenes, photographing the hundreds of employees at work in both the busy offices and in the brewery itself.
Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
