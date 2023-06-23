News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Mansfield retro: 12 iconic pubs from the 80s and 90s which have been lost or changed, including Early Doors

Do you remember these famous Mansfield pubs that we loved spending Friday nights in the 1980s and 90s?
By Lucy Roberts
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:59 BST

We have taken a peak at these much-missed venues that had either gone forever through demolition, or have changed beyond recognition since that great era of pubs and clubs.

Here’s a look back at some of the Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost.

Clipstone's Squinting Cat was popular with the locals in the 1980s.

1. Squinting Cat

Clipstone's Squinting Cat was popular with the locals in the 1980s. Photo: Jane Hilton

Photo Sales
The Early Doors was a favourite haunt for Stags fans on match days in the 90s, with the Stags ground a short walk from the pub. The pub was converted to a restaurant in 2011.

2. Early Doors

The Early Doors was a favourite haunt for Stags fans on match days in the 90s, with the Stags ground a short walk from the pub. The pub was converted to a restaurant in 2011. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
The Eagle Tavern was on Woodhouse Road before its demolition in 1993.

3. The Eagle Tavern

The Eagle Tavern was on Woodhouse Road before its demolition in 1993. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The Black Boy was a key part of Mansfield town centre's pub scene - the building still remains to this day.

4. Black Boy

The Black Boy was a key part of Mansfield town centre's pub scene - the building still remains to this day. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Mansfield