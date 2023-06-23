Mansfield retro: 12 iconic pubs from the 80s and 90s which have been lost or changed, including Early Doors
Do you remember these famous Mansfield pubs that we loved spending Friday nights in the 1980s and 90s?
By Lucy Roberts
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
We have taken a peak at these much-missed venues that had either gone forever through demolition, or have changed beyond recognition since that great era of pubs and clubs.
Here’s a look back at some of the Mansfield pubs we have loved and lost.
