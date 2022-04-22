Mansfield museum awarded £10,000 to create 'pop up 1950s living room' for Queen's Jubilee

The Arts Council’s ‘Let’s Create Jubilee Fund’ will ensure that thousands of people from communities all across England will have the opportunity to take part in exciting creative events – all in celebration of the jubilee.

From puppetry and story creation, through to making crowns, carnivals and art trails, there will be a huge range of exciting activities for people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in.

Using the monies awarded, the team from Mansfield Museum will create a replica 1950s living room which will visit community spaces in Bellamy, Oaktree, Bull Farm, Warsop and Ladybrook during the jubilee weekend.

Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street.

The travelling 'pop up living room' will be an historically accurate replica of a typical living room of the time with a video of the Queen's Coronation in 1952, which will play on a loop throughout the day.

There will be old copies of the Mansfield Chad and other reminiscence history to engage with.

Residents who would like to donate items to the project, such as a 1950s TV set or memorabilia from the Queen’s Coronation, are asked to contact the museum on 01623 463088.

Cultural services manager Sian Booth said: “An exciting part of this project will be working with local artists in the lead up to the pop up living room hitting the road.

“They will work with museum visitors to discuss the last 70 years and will be on hand during the jubilee weekend to facilitate discussions around the objects on show and act out oral histories at each location.

“I have an absolute passion for bringing arts and culture to everyone in Mansfield district.

“By removing barriers such as accessibility and travel by taking projects out into the communities we support, we are taking a huge step in the right direction towards Mansfield District Council’s vision of being a place where everyone can be involved, feel happy and healthy.”

Councillor Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Health and Communities, expressed his gratitude for those bringing the project to residents.

He said: “This funding has been made possible thanks to National Lottery players, and we are grateful to The National Lottery Lets Create Jubilee Fund for their support, as well as Nottinghamshire Community Foundation who administer the funding locally.

“My personal thanks also go to all of the Cultural Services staff who work tirelessly to bring projects like this to fruition for the benefit of the Mansfield public.

“Lastly, my thanks are extended to our wonderful partners who help us deliver not only this but several of our community focused projects throughout the district.

“Vibrant Warsop, Ladybrook Enterprises and Bellamy Residents and Tenants Group are always on hand to work together to help local people become proud and confident and encourage them to tell their unique stories.”

More information will be released in due course regarding the project’s route and when and where you can see it in your ward of Mansfield.

Sian Booth added: “Each venue will also be supported to put on wrap around activity for the event.

“This will be small scale locally-led activity allowing each community to place their unique stamp and have ownership over how they engage with the pop up living room.

“Some of the community centres have told us they want to have a tea party, others live music and some want to put on family crafts.