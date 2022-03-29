Sports day at Berry Hill School - who else loved the sack race
Sports day at Berry Hill School - who else loved the sack race

Mansfield and Ashfield retro sports day picture memories from the 60s and 70s

There were generally two groups of people at school – those who loved sports, and those who loathed it.Which group did you belong to?

By Katrina Taylor
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:50 pm

We are heading back to the 60s and 70s with a selection of pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield schools’ sports days, so have a look through and see if you can spot yourself taking part in the sack race, tug of war or the egg and spoon race.

1. 1962 - Mansfield Secondary School

Mansfield Secondary Schools sports day - did you attend this school?

Photo: Chad

2. 1962 - Mansfield Secondary School

Mansfield Secondary School - was javelin your event?

Photo: Chad

3. 1963 - Brunts School

Did you attend Brunts in 1963?

Photo: Chad

4. 1963 - Edwinstowe C of E School

Did you go to this school? Do you recognise any of the little runners here?

Photo: Chad

