Developers One Fine Day Homes had initially applied to build 13 detached homes on land at Berry Hill Hall, leading to a raft of objections from residents in the area.

Now, an altered application to build eight detached homes and 12 apartments on the site, located on Berry Hill Lane and bordering Berry Hill Park have been recommended for approval by planners at Mansfield District Council.

Berry Hill Hall

The application would see the development built on land to the south and south west of the hall, which has already been converted into apartments and seen other developments over the years.

Despite the plans getting the seal of approval from historical and conservation experts, the development has still triggered almost 80 letters of objection from local residents, while plans to build on the site have triggered two petitions containing more than 1,000 signatures opposing the project.

Objections include concerns over the development not being in-keeping with the character of the hall, that it will have an overbearing impact on the building, which dates back to 1730, and that it does not offer suitable protection for a grade-listed building.

Other objections include concerns over an increase in traffic, with a nursing home previously built in the grounds, local schools and GP services already being over-subscribed, and the impact on bird and bat populations at the site.

There were also concerns about the length of time it would take for the development to be built, that the apartment blocks would be too high and no affordable housing is attached to the scheme.

A report to Mansfield District Council’s planning committee states: “The most important factor in the design is protecting the most significant view of Berry Hill Hall from the south.

“This view has been framed by a recently created formal garden to the south of the hall.

“The proposals aim to widen this protected view by siting the two new apartment blocks to either side of the formal garden, thus creating a more formal relationship between the new development which frames views of the hall from the south.

“This arrangement allows the visual prominence of the historic building to be appreciated from a wide arc within the park to the south.”

According to the report, developers must pay £8,500 to improve bus stops in the area, contribute £57,154 and £35,506 to primary and secondary education in the area, and also make contributions to improvements at Berry Hill Park.

They must also make a financial contribution to help the council build more affordable housing in the district, if none is planned for the Berry Hill Hall development, and contribute towards the creation of a community orchard.

The application is recommended for approval with conditions, including that building work can only be carried out between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, from 8am and 1pm on Saturdays, with no construction taking place on Sundays or Bank Holidays.