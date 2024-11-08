Once home to Littlewoods and busy market stalls, West Gate looks a little different now, four decades on.placeholder image
Once home to Littlewoods and busy market stalls, West Gate looks a little different now, four decades on.

Here's 20 nostalgic pictures of the Mansfield area during simpler times without modern technology - including Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Nov 2024, 14:04 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 11:14 BST
This retro gallery takes a fascinating trip down memory lane to show life around the Mansfield area from many years ago.

The pictures cover Mansfield, Woodhouse, Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town and include pub openings, school plays and carnivals.

It shows a world during simpler times and without the intrusion of modern technology.

Take a look and if you have pictures of your own that you would like to share, email [email protected].

The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse opened in 1980.

1. The Coopers

The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse opened in 1980. Photo: National World

Canteen staff and workers at lunchtime at Clipstone Colliery in 1980.

2. Clipstone Colliery

Canteen staff and workers at lunchtime at Clipstone Colliery in 1980. Photo: National World

Students evacuate Joseph Whitaker School after a fire.

3. Joseph Whitaker School

Students evacuate Joseph Whitaker School after a fire. Photo: National World

Mansfield's Belle Vue pub on Stockwell Gate closed in 1980, and was demolished to make way for the ring road. Morris Dancers danced from the Belle Vue to The White Hart for the occasion.

4. Morris Dancers

Mansfield's Belle Vue pub on Stockwell Gate closed in 1980, and was demolished to make way for the ring road. Morris Dancers danced from the Belle Vue to The White Hart for the occasion. Photo: National World

