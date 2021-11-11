The pictures cover Mansfield, Woodhouse, Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town and include pub openings, school plays and carnivals.
It shows a world during simpler times and without the intrusion of modern technology.
1. The Coopers
The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse opened in 1980. Photo: National World
2. Clipstone Colliery
Canteen staff and workers at lunchtime at Clipstone Colliery in 1980. Photo: National World
3. Joseph Whitaker School
Students evacuate Joseph Whitaker School after a fire. Photo: National World
4. Morris Dancers
Mansfield's Belle Vue pub on Stockwell Gate closed in 1980, and was demolished to make way for the ring road. Morris Dancers danced from the Belle Vue to The White Hart for the occasion. Photo: National World