The Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, sports teams and school memories galore here, so have a look through and see if you recognise the places and faces in our gallery.

A message from the Editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe

1. 1,000,000 tonnes Shirebrook Colliery's 1,000,000 tonnes in 1970, beating 1969's record. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Homing Society Taken in 1970 - Shirebrook Model Village's Homing Society - do you recognise anyone? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. New health centre The opening of the new health centre - do you remember this? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Shirebrook Grammar School The school's hockey team in 1970 - do you recognise anyone? Photo: Chad Photo Sales