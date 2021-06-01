Green light to demolish former Sutton solicitors' office to make way for Market Place housing development

The application to knock down the former premises of Hollis and Co, in Market Place, Sutton, and replace it with a maximum of eight new townhouses was approved by Ashfield District Council late last month.

A heritage impact statement was drawn up because of the building’s proximity to the Sutton church and market conservation area – and any future housing must be in-keeping with the character of the area.

Sutton Market Place

The report states: “The application site as existing, comprises two commercial buildings, one in use as a solicitor’s office and the other a vacant charity shop.

“The buildings are two storey, red brick, with five pitched roof dormers in the front facing roof plane.

“The application site occupies a prominent, elevated position on the edge of the Market Place, and is a key focal point when entering the market place from along Brook Street.

“The market place, and surrounding shops are within the setting of the application site, and as such the character and style of existing buildings is expected to inform the design and detailing of the proposed development.

“The current condition of the application site is vacant and unkempt, and while it does not cause any serious detriment to the conservation area, it fails to add any value, and does not integrate with any surrounding built form.

“This site should be considered as a key site given its prominent location within the town centre, and therefore its redevelopment will be expected to make visual improvements to the important conservation area.

“The proposed demolition offers the opportunity to significantly upgrade and improve the street scene.”

The applicant must enter into further consultation with the district council once the building is demolished and before any future housing development is approved, to include areas such as layout, scale, appearance, landscaping and access.

Drainage work must also meet Severn Trent Water’s requirements, and all highways matters must comply with Nottinghamshire County Council’s standards.

The law firm relocated to new premises in the town in 2019.

Once approved, work on the new homes must begin within two years.