Former home of author DH Lawrence in Eastwood sells for £91,000 at auction

A view of the house on Lynncroft. Image: Google Maps.

The three bedroom property at 97 Lynncroft in the town was lived in by the Lady Chatterley’s Lover novelist for a number of years.

After falling into a state of disrepair, the home sold to its newest owner on Wednesday, April 19.

The controversial author lived in the house during 1903 until 1908, when he was 17 to 22 years old.

It was one of four properties in the Eastwood area that the author lived in, and was listed by Auction House London with a guide price of £65,000 before being sold for £91,000 after a competitive bidding war.

When the author was two, his family moved into The Breach House, also in Eastwood, where they lived until 1891.

They then moved into a home in Walker Street until 1903.

They moved to the house in Lynncroft in 1903, at a time when Lawrence was working as a teacher and studying at University College, Nottingham.

During his time in the Lynncroft property, DH Lawrence started his writing journey, which led to his famous novels including Sons and Lovers and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

The DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum is also down the road, which is inside the house where the writer was born in 1885.

The house has a basement, two reception rooms, kitchen, shower room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

