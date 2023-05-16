The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), based at RAF Coningsby, maintains a number of historic, war time aircraft in airworthy condition in order to commemorate those who have fallen in service to their country.

And now the BBMF are preparing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Chastise, commonly known as the Dambusters Raid, which took place in May 1943.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Op Chastise was an attack on the German Dams, taking place during the night on May 16 to 17, 1943, where 617 Squadron carried out the raid which involved 133 aircrew and 19 Lancaster Bomber aircraft.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight set to commemorate 80th anniversary of Op Chastise. Photo: Darren Harbar

Squadron Leader Sugden, Officer Commanding the BBMF, said: “The Dambusters raid was one of the most audacious raids in the history of the Royal Air Force, and we at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight are proud to commemorate the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of all those involved.”

On the evening of Tuesday, May 16, the BBMF Lancaster will be flying a special route over all Bomber Command bases in Lincolnshire, taking in 34 flypast locations, as well as the RAF Museum at Hendon, to commemorate the anniversary of the raid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flight Lieutenant Croft, BBMF Operations Officer, said: “We are working hard to produce an achievable plan that allows us to showcase the Lancaster, commemorate the unsung heroes of Bomber Command and also incorporate the tasking we already had for the evening of May 16.

“At this stage, the Lancaster sortie for that evening includes 34 flypasts, which is far more than we would normally plan in a single sortie, and we will try to “make up the time” by reducing most events to a single overflight so that we can meet our fixed time over the RAF Museum in Hendon, but still manage a tour of the Lincolnshire Bomber Command Airfields prior.

"I personally can’t wait to see our Lancaster over her home turf, against the same backdrop she would have had in the 1940s.”

The timings for the Lincolnshire fly overs are as follows;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spitalgate, Lincolnshire - 18:58

Fulbeck, Lincolnshire - 19:02

Swinderby, Lincolnshire - 19:04

RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire - 19:07

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincoln- IBCC, Lincolnshire - 19:08

Skellingthorpe, Lincolnshire - 19:12

Scampton, Lincolnshire - 19:15

Dunholme, Lincolnshire - 19:16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickenby, Lincolnshire - 19:18

Faldingworth, Lincolnshire - 19:19

Ingham, Lincolnshire - 19:21

Hemswell Cliff, Lincolnshire - 19:22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyton, Lincolnshire - 19:24

Elsham Wolds, Lincolnshire - 19:30

Kirmington, Lincolnshire - 19:31

North Killingholme, Lincolnshire - 19:32

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grimsby, Lincolnshire - 19:37

Binbrook, Lincolnshire - 19:39

Ludford, Lincolnshire - 19:41

Kelstern, Lincolnshire - 19:42

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strubby, Lincolnshire - 19:47

Spilsby, Lincolnshire - 19:51

East Kirkby, Lincolnshire - 19:53

Bardney, Lincolnshire - 19:58

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiskerton, Lincolnshire - 20:00

Metheringham, Lincolnshire - 20:03

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire - 20:05

RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire - 20:07

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad