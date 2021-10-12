Father’s career inspires 18-year-old to write about Shirebrook Colliery

Tegan Parker, who is studying to be an English teacher, said her father, Paul, is a former miner at the colliery, and it ‘has a special place in his heart’.

She said: “The inspiration was for my dad and to express the feelings I know other ex-miners feel, not just in, but all around Shirebrook.”

Shirebrook, the home of a miner

This little mining town was once known for its colliery and the passion within it.

The life of the village was the pit. That life bought more than 2,000 men to Shirebrook and formed a unison that could never be replaced. The known chatter that erupted during shift changeovers every day at 2pm and the unity during the Strike of 1984 can never be forgotten. The village now is only a shadow of its former self. Now the distant memory of the colliery exists only in the mind.

The once towering, angular headstocks have been replaced with Sports Direct, leaving only fragments of rubble and dust in its memory. The pubs that were once filled are either rubble that died along with the colliery, or unsustainable flats in what now seems a ghost town.

To a mining man, the walk upon the pit tips and the Sookholme area is not just a wasteland. That area was once the heart of the village and a second home for many. Now, despite the poxy block of cobbled rock placed on the side of the road, an excuse to signify the existence of the once-thriving Shirebrook Colliery, there is no monument that represents the hearts that lived within. The memory exists only in the minds of the ex-miners, on their trips to Sports Direct or on their walks around the pit tips, where the rubble is the only physical evidence left from the life of the colliery. To some, the dirty smell of burning coal still lingers in the derelict area and reminds them of the sense of community that was and is still felt unanimously within every miner who once worked there.