Ashfield Rugby Club members beat the Army at the Ashfield Show tug of war.

Fantastic retro photos bringing back memories of the Ashfield Show

The Ashfield Show was the highlight of the summer calendar over the years.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:20 pm

The free show was attended by thousands of families from miles around – it had something for everyone.

Musical performances, the funfair, horticultural displays and hundreds of stalls were on offer, come rain or shine.

Have a look through our gallery from the 2000’s and see if you can spot yourself.

1. Pop Divas

Pop Divas take to the arena at the Ashfield Show - do you recognise any of the dancers?

Photo: jane.hilton

2. Tug of War

Jubilant Ashfield Rugby Club members who won tug of war against the Army at the Ashfield Show in 2006.

Photo: jane.hilton

3. All the fun of the fair

Chloe Green, 5, and her 3 year old brother Alex enjoying the rides.

Photo: jane.hilton

4. Hucknall Interchange Youth Group

Youngsters from Hucknall Interchange Youth Group performing a Chinese Dragon Dance.

Photo: jane.hilton

