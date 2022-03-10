The free show was attended by thousands of families from miles around – it had something for everyone.

Musical performances, the funfair, horticultural displays and hundreds of stalls were on offer, come rain or shine.

Have a look through our gallery from the 2000’s and see if you can spot yourself.

1. Pop Divas Pop Divas take to the arena at the Ashfield Show - do you recognise any of the dancers? Photo: jane.hilton Photo Sales

2. Tug of War Jubilant Ashfield Rugby Club members who won tug of war against the Army at the Ashfield Show in 2006. Photo: jane.hilton Photo Sales

3. All the fun of the fair Chloe Green, 5, and her 3 year old brother Alex enjoying the rides. Photo: jane.hilton Photo Sales

4. Hucknall Interchange Youth Group Youngsters from Hucknall Interchange Youth Group performing a Chinese Dragon Dance. Photo: jane.hilton Photo Sales