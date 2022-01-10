There are a number of signs and posters still up around the colliery - do you remember this one?
There are a number of signs and posters still up around the colliery - do you remember this one?

Eerie photo gallery of Clipstone Headstocks which lay abandoned for almost 20 years

We have taken a tour around Clipstone’s famous Headstocks and captured a series of fascinating images showing what life was like when the colliery was a busy working mine.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 10th January 2022, 5:18 pm

Showing the old machinery, huge lift shafts and many of the existing warning signs which kept miners safe from 1922 to 2003, this gallery gives a glimpse back at one of the area’s largest employers.

Adco Properties are currently redeveloping the site into a multi-use leisure facility but are keen to preserve the mining heritage – giving a large section to a mining museum and keeping as many original features as possible.

Have a look through the first of our two galleries in the series and see if it brings back some memories.

1. Clipstone Headstocks.

The headstocks are the biggest in Europe

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Red light, green light

Safety signage is still visible almost 20 years after the colliery closed.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Instructions

The nature of mining meant that health and safety warnings were everywhere. Signage is being preserved as much as possible by developers

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Lift shaft

The lift was two storeys high, doubling the amount of men it could take underground in one trip.

Photo: Brian Eyre

