Eerie photo gallery of Clipstone Headstocks which lay abandoned for almost 20 years

Showing the old machinery, huge lift shafts and many of the existing warning signs which kept miners safe from 1922 to 2003, this gallery gives a glimpse back at one of the area’s largest employers.

Adco Properties are currently redeveloping the site into a multi-use leisure facility but are keen to preserve the mining heritage – giving a large section to a mining museum and keeping as many original features as possible.

Have a look through the first of our two galleries in the series and see if it brings back some memories.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Clipstone Headstocks. The headstocks are the biggest in Europe Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Red light, green light Safety signage is still visible almost 20 years after the colliery closed. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Instructions The nature of mining meant that health and safety warnings were everywhere. Signage is being preserved as much as possible by developers Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Lift shaft The lift was two storeys high, doubling the amount of men it could take underground in one trip. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales