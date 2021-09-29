Developers vow to respect the historical character of derelict Sutton pub

Earlier this week, your Chad reported that Ashfield District Council had given the green light for developers to convert the former Old Blue Bell, in Lammas Road, into a house of multiple occupancy – creating a total of 15 new homes in the building that dates back to the 1700s.

The site had become a hotbed for squatting, drug use and anti-social behaviour – with the applicant describing the interior as being knee-deep in rubbish when they took possession – including used needles and human faeces.

But despite the troubled history of the pub, which closed in 2014, a number of residents and local heritage enthusiasts criticised the move, with some calling on it to be turned into a museum or put to some other heritage-related use.

The pub has been derelict for a decade

Now developers Sleek Developments have vowed to to keep the historical features of the Grade II-listed building.

Director Shamraiz Younas said: “The building has been empty for ten years and is in bad disrepair but structurally sound.

“We are providing 15 modern and fully furnished apartments for young professional singles or couples.

“It is a significant building at the gateway to the town and we are delighted to be bringing it back for use as homes.

“The development is part of the regeneration of the town centre and an ideal home for people who work at the nearby King’s Mill Hospital or the newly-opened Amazon distribution centre.

“We are proud to be providing homes on this heritage site.”

Mr Younas said the character of the building outside will be retained, including the sash windows, pantile roof tiles, the hanging sign and the pub name’s original lettering which is embedded into the building.

The property will have parking spaces for five on site and bike stands and an electric car charging point will be added at a later date.

The project should be completed by summer 2022.

Residents have also raised concerns about the development causing additional parking problems in the area, an increase in traffic and a possible increase in anti-social behaviour.