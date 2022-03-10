Every year there were those bikes which went left when you turned right. I could never master it - could you?
Every year there were those bikes which went left when you turned right. I could never master it - could you?

Check out these Ashfield Show pictures from 1990

The Ashfield Show was a huge part of Nottinghamshire’s summer events calendar.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:25 pm

The free event drew crowds of thousands of families each year to shop the stalls, ride the fair and watch the performances.

We have found a selection of pictures of the show from 1990 – did you attend that year?

Have a look through and see if you can spot anyone you know.

MORE RETRO

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.

Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions

1. Punch & Judy

"That's the way to do it!" Do you remember this?

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

2. Crowds

Every year without fail, the crowds would be huge.

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

3. Marching band

Were you part of this band performance?

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

4. Clowning around

Can you spot yourself in this picture?

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Nottinghamshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3