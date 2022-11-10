News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby Spring Carnival from 2002 - did you go?
Check out these 20 fantastic photos of Mansfield and Ashfield from 2002

As much as it pains us to say it, 2002 is now officially classed as retro content.

By Katrina Taylor
37 minutes ago

For many of us, 2002 will seem like it was just yesterday, but can you remember exactly what you were up to twenty years ago?

This gallery has football fans, sports teams and shows the changing face of the area’s retail as new shops opened and others were under construction.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

MORE RETRO

1. 2002 World Cup

England v Argentina in The Swan

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Chad 50th Anniversary Celebration

Huge crowds flocked to the town centre

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Making It!

The team pictured at Making it! in 2002

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Mansfield Fun Run

Did you take part in 2002's Mansfield Fun Run?

Photo: JPIMedia

