Protesters marched the streets of Mansfield - did you attend?
Check out these 16 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby in 1992

By Katrina Taylor
5 minutes ago

Pit closure marches dominated the headlines, with thousands signing the Chad’s petition, which was delivered to Downing Street.

We have also found charity events, nativities and presentations for our gallery.

Have a look through and see if you can recognise anyone.

MORE RETRO

1. Charity Football

Sutton Pretty Polly Charity Football match - did you play?

2. Birklands

Warsop's Birklands School nativity

3. Stags v Bradford City

Stags v Bradford City, featuring a young Paul Holland

4. Boys and Girls Brigade

2nd Sutton in Ashfield Boys and Girls Brigade Band at Mansfield Battalion Church Parade

