Royal Wedding celebrations at Brookside Avenue
Royal Wedding celebrations at Brookside Avenue

Check out these 12 fantastic retro photos of Mansfield Woodhouse in the 80s

Mansfield Woodhouse is full of buildings steeped in history, so we are heading back to the eighties to see how much has changed over the years.

By Katrina Taylor
48 minutes ago

The buildings on the High Street are almost identical to the eighties, but the occupants have changed hands, and it is very much still a thriving high street of small businesses and community spirit.

Have a look through this gallery and see how much has changed, reminisce over the old shops and cars, and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1983

The Angel

Photo: JPIMedia

2. 1983

Woodhouse High Street almost 40 years ago.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1983

Bridge repairs in 1983

Photo: JPIMedia

4. 1983

Woodhouse High Street

Photo: JPIMedia

