Pop Divas take to the arena at the Ashfield Show - do you recognise any of the dancers?

Can you spot yourself in our retro gallery of pictures taken at Ashfield Show?

The Ashfield Show was the highlight of the summer calendar for many years.

Thousands of families from miles around would flock to the summer spectacular ever year to enjoy the free show – which had something for everyone.

It had musical performances, fairground rides, horticultural displays and hundreds of stalls on offer at the sprawling Sutton Lawn, come rain or shine.

Take a look through our gallery from the 1990s and 2000s to see if you can spot yourself or somebody you know.

1. Tug of war

Ashfield Rugby Club members beat the Army at the Ashfield Show tug of war.

Photo: Jane Hilton

2. Tug of War

Jubilant Ashfield Rugby Club members who won tug of war against the Army at the Ashfield Show in 2006.

Photo: Jane Hilton

3. All the fun of the fair

Chloe Green, five, and her three-year-old brother Alex enjoying the rides.

Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Pop Divas

Pop Divas performing for the crowds

Photo: Roger Grayson

