Can you spot yourself in our retro gallery of pictures taken at Ashfield Show?
The Ashfield Show was the highlight of the summer calendar for many years.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 9:39 am
Thousands of families from miles around would flock to the summer spectacular ever year to enjoy the free show – which had something for everyone.
It had musical performances, fairground rides, horticultural displays and hundreds of stalls on offer at the sprawling Sutton Lawn, come rain or shine.
Take a look through our gallery from the 1990s and 2000s to see if you can spot yourself or somebody you know.
